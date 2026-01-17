Iconic LAX pylons dismantled ahead of 2028 Olympic upgrades

The Brief Workers have dismantled the iconic illuminated pylons at LAX's entrance to clear the way for a major reconfiguration of airport roadways. The removal is part of a modernization project designed to reduce congestion and separate airport-bound traffic from local neighborhood traffic by 2030. Airport officials have not yet released a new design for the site, but they state they plan to "reimagine" the gateway’s look during the transformation.



The face of Los Angeles International Airport is undergoing a dramatic shift as crews have dismantled the iconic ring of illuminated pylons that have defined its entrance for a quarter-century.

What we know:

The signature ring of 15 illuminated pylons that has welcomed travelers to LAX since 2000 was removed earlier this week.

These structures, which range from 25 to 100 feet in height, are being cleared for the Airfield and Terminal Modernization Program Roadway Improvements Project.

The initiative will reconfigure over four miles of roads to separate airport traffic from local streets, a move officials say will significantly reduce the notorious gridlock around the Century Boulevard entrance.

What they're saying:

Michael Christensen, Chief Airport Development Officer for LAWA, reflected on the impact of the structures while looking toward the future.

"Since their installation in 2000, the iconic LAX pylons have stood as a vibrant symbol of LAX and Los Angeles, welcoming more than 1.2 billion visitors from around the world. As part of the roadway modernization project, we have a unique opportunity to reimagine their design during this exciting new chapter in LAX's transformation."

Timeline:

Early January 2026: Removal of the remaining 15 pylons begins.

Pre-2028: Anticipated completion of the new elevated ingress (entry) roadways before the Olympic Games.

2030: Expected full completion of egress (exit) roadways and the modernized roadway system.

Big picture view:

The removal of these landmarks is part of a broader multi-billion dollar transformation of LAX.

By creating elevated roadway systems to streamline routes, the airport aims to improve safety and accessibility for the millions of travelers expected to visit the city for the 2028 Olympics and beyond.

While the original pylons are coming down, officials view this as a chance to update the "visual gateway" of the city to match the airport's modern terminal and people-mover upgrades.