Mayor Bass signs Executive Directive to streamline projects ahead of 2028 Olympic Games

The Brief Karen Bass marked 1,000 days out from the Opening Ceremony of the 2028 Olympic Games by announcing a "Games for All" vision plan. The 28-page vision plan outlined nine key areas: accessibility, human rights, youth sports, community business opportunity, sustainability, workforce development and local hire, as well as arts and culture, community engagement and celebration, and streets and transit. This is the third time Los Angeles will host the Olympic Games, and the first time serving as the host for the Paralympic Games.



Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass laid out an ambitious plan for the next 1,000 days to get the City of Angels ready to welcome the world in 2028.

"We will be ready," Mayor Bass said Friday at a press conference in Venice Beach, which will host several competition venues.

The mayor signed an Executive Directive aimed at mobilizing city resources to prepare for the games.

What they're saying:

"We will accelerate street projects, streamline city processes and permitting requirements," said Mayor Bass.

A big focus of the initiative is streamlining mobility and transportation projects.

"As far as I know the triathlon is going to be in Venice," said Doug Nogueira.

Venice residents like Doug say they're eager to see some of those transportation projects come to completion. "Overall excited about the transit that's going to be finished at the airport and get people moved throughout LA."

Metro also has a plan to complete 28 projects by 2028, in part to create better connections to major sports venues. As of Friday, 32 percent of those projects are complete. Many of the listed projects center around bus services and rail.

While announcing the Executive Directive, Mayor Bass says the city's other focus is creating accessible infrastructure for all, including those with disabilities.

The Disability Community Resource Center says while LA has hosted the Olympic Games before this will be the first time the city hosts the Paralympics Games.

"We're going to have more people with disabilities all trying to enjoy our city for the first time in a way that we've never been able to do on scale," said TJ Hill.

Hill is the Executive Director for the Disability Community Resource Center.

He says they're already working with the city and LA28 to plan what needs to be done to have safe and successful summer games and city for years to come.

"So we're going to have to look at issues like paratransit services, is there enough capacity to transport people with mobility disabilities everywhere and really the key to that is mass transportation," said Hill.