Hawthorne Airport acquired for $126M with plans to become air taxi network hub

The Brief Archer Aviation has acquired Hawthorne Airport for $126 million to serve as a central hub for its air taxi network operations. The 80-acre site includes 190,000 square feet of terminal, office, and hangar facilities, strategically located near LAX and major Los Angeles attractions. The airport will be used as an operational hub for the LA28 Olympic Games and a testbed for AI-powered aviation technologies.



Archer Aviation has acquired Hawthorne Airport for $126 million in cash, aiming to establish it as a central hub for its air taxi network operations.

What we know:

Officials stated that the acquisition includes an 80-acre site with approximately 190,000 square feet of terminal, office, and hangar facilities.

Built in the 1920s, Hawthorne Airport, also known as Jack Northrop Field, has played a significant role in Southern California's aerospace history. Its prime location is less than three miles from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and near major attractions like SoFi Stadium, Intuit Dome, the Kia Forum, and downtown Los Angeles.

Archer plans to utilize the airport as its operational hub for the upcoming LA28 Olympic Games and as a testbed for next-generation AI-powered aviation technologies.

SUGGESTED: Air taxis coming to LA for 2028 Olympic Games

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Archer Aviation)

The Source: This information was provided by Archer Aviation officials through a press release detailing the acquisition of Hawthorne Airport and its intended use as a hub for air taxi operations and AI-powered aviation technology development.



