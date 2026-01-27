LA spending millions on fake ivy to cover up graffiti on 101 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - With the FIFA World Cup only months away, California transit officials are turning to "botanical" illusions to mask roadside eyesores.
The pilot program aims to replace tagged concrete with lush artificial ivy, though local taggers have already begun testing the city's new "green" defenses.
What we know:
Caltrans began installing 1-by-1-foot squares of artificial ivy along the 101 Freeway near the Main Street and Los Angeles Street exits in downtown Los Angeles, a stretch known for historic murals commissioned for the 1984 Summer Olympics.
Due to legal agreements that protect the artwork, Caltrans is prohibited from painting over or removing the graffiti, so they're trying out this loophole instead.
Big picture view:
The installation is part of a broader "Shine LA" initiative led by Mayor Karen Bass to revitalize the city’s image before the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympics.
While taggers have already left marks on the new ivy, Caltrans officials noted that the ivy acts as a "removable shield" that covers the graffiti without damaging the underlying murals.
What you can do:
Residents can participate in the city’s beautification by joining "Shine LA" volunteer events, which happen every fourth Saturday of the month.
New graffiti or trash on state property can be reported directly to Caltrans through their online Maintenance Service Request portal or via the city's MyLA311 app.
The Source: This report is based on official statements from Caltrans District 7 and Mayor Karen Bass.