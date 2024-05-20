Man shot to death in South Gate
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - An investigation is underway in South Gate after a man was shot to death, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
It happened Monday around 1:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Firestone Boulevard.
Authorities said the victim died at the scene.
A description of a suspect or suspects was not released.
The identity of the victim was also not immediately available.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.