Man shot 4 times at homeless encampment in Culver City

A man is expected to recover from wounds sustained when he was shot at least four times at a homeless encampment under the 405 Freeway in Culver City, authorities said Monday.

After he was shot, the victim made his way to an area gas station for help. Officers were dispatched about 9:40 p.m Sunday to Super Petrol, 11284 Venice Blvd., the Culver City Police Department reported.

"Officers met with the reporting party and the only witness, who stated that the victim walked into the gas station from a nearby homeless encampment under the 405 freeway, bleeding and yelling for help," police said.

The man was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A suspect or suspects remain at large.

Culver City police urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 310-253-6316.

