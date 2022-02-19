Multiple people arrested following large-scale vehicle takeover in Beverly Hills

article

Multiple people were arrested Friday night following a vehicle takeover in Beverly Hills.

Officers with the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to the intersection of Canon Drive and Lomitas Avenue around 11:30 p.m. for reports of a vehicle sideshow.

According to reports, at least 100 vehicles were blocking all six points of the intersection and at least 150 spectators were on foot nearby.

Police say several spectators lit large-scale fireworks during the sideshow.

"After forming a safe tactical plan, BHPD officers convoyed into the center of the incident causing all vehicles and spectators to flee immediately," read a statement from police.

Officers stopped several vehicles and arrested multiple people. It is unknown if anyone was injured.

