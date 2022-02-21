2 killed when speeding vehicle slams into pole in Anaheim, police say

Two people were killed after police say a speeding vehicle that was fleeing from gunfire crashed into a light pole in Anaheim early Monday morning.

Anaheim police officers responded to a call of shots fired in an area near the intersection of W. La Palma Avenue and Euclid street around 12:10 a.m. Arriving officers then observed a vehicle speeding away, Sgt. Steve Pena said.

Sgt. Pena noted pursuing the vehicle was deemed unsafe because it was going too fast.

A short time later, the vehicle crashed into a traffic signal pole at La Palma Ave. and Brookhurst St. The two people inside the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Witness told dispatchers shots were fired into the air in the restaurant parking lot and officers found evidence of a shooting, Pena said. One man was detained at that scene.

The names of the victims have not been released.

City News Services contributed to this report.

