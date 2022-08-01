Man killed after car goes off cliff in Chatsworth Reservoir

A man was killed Monday when his vehicle crashed about 50 feet down a cliff in the Chatsworth Reservoir area.

Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 3:15 p.m. to the 23600 block of West Woolsey Canyon Road after receiving reports of the crashed vehicle "with one patient reportedly ejected and in unknown condition," according to the department's Margaret Stewart.

LAFD rescuers determined the man died of his injuries at the scene, and found no other occupants of the vehicle. The man's name was withheld pending notification of relatives, though the LAFD noted he was about 30 years old.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.