Man hit by stray bullet in Long Beach expected to survive

A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said.

"He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body and observed that he had been struck by gunfire," the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The man took himself to a hospital and officers responding to that location at 3:05 a.m. were told by the victim that he had been struck by gunfire at about 2 a.m.

Officers made their way to 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard but were unable to locate a crime scene. Police had no suspect information and a motive for the shooting was not immediately known.