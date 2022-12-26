Man stabbed to death by relative in Compton on Christmas

A man lost his life on Christmas after he was stabbed by a family member in Compton, officials said.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 100 block of North Culver Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Arriving LASD deputies found a man between the ages of 20 and 25 suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities.

The suspect was identified as a relative and was arrested, LASD officials said.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are unknown, and the name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips online at LA Crime Stoppers.

