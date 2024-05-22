Man found shot to death in Rowland Heights

An investigation continues in the San Gabriel Valley after a man was found shot to death in the unincorporated area of Rowland Heights, officials said.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Walnut Station were called at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Doubletree Lane, near Blandford Elementary School, regarding a shots fired call. When they arrived, deputies found the victim with a gunshot wound to the neck, said homicide Lt. Steven De Jong.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were called to the scene and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released by authorities and a description of the suspect was not available.

SUGGESTED:

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

FOX 11's Digital Team contributed to this report.