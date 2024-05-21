Family members, including child say they were victims of alleged serial rapist

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Two family members, including a child, have come forward claiming they were victims of Eduardo Sarabia, the alleged serial rapist who is accused of picking up his victims in what deputies called a "rape dungeon on wheels." FOX 11 is learning more about the evidence found inside that vehicle.

Los Angeles County deputies arrested Sarabia last week in the Angeles National Forest, after investigators said deputies caught him raping a 26-year-old woman at knife point. The van deputies found Sarabia in, they said, was "outfitted" for rape — with a mattress, condoms, makeshift restraints, cell phones and even thumb drives where investigators said they believed he stored videos of his victims.

Now investigators are sharing even more disturbing evidence they found in the van. Deputies said they found a small pair of shoes with blood spattered on the soles next to a small shovel. Law enforcement said the forensic team also discovered multiple pairs of women's underwear tucked into corners of the vehicle, which deputies believe Sarabia kept as trophies, and small pajamas.

The new evidence is raising a lot more questions about other potential vicitms. Sources told FOX 11 that the family members who came forward since Sarabia's arrest have had concerns about him for years, but were scared to tell authorities because they're undocumented immigrants, and were worried no one would believe them, or they would be deported.