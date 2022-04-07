Man fatally shot on 710 Freeway identified; leaves behind 4-year-old son

A man who was shot and killed earlier this week on the 710 Freeway was identified Thursday by family members as 36-year-old Freddy Gomez. Gomez leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

Family members told FOX 11 that he was driving to his girlfriend's house when he was shot. His nephew described him as a family-oriented man with a large family.

Freddy Gomez (Credit: GoFundMe) (FOX 11)

According to the California Highway Patrol, Gomez called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting he had been shot on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Firestone Boulevard exit.

CHP said that the driver of a black sedan drove alongside the victim's vehicle and fired an unknown number of shots.

Gomez was taken to the hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the suspect used a handgun and bullet casings were recovered at the scene. A detailed description of the suspect or suspect's vehicle was not available.

At this time, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.

The family created a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

