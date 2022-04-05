Man shot and killed on 710 Freeway in Cudahy

A man who was wounded after being shot on the 710 Freeway in Cudahy overnight has died, officials said.

The victim called 911 around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday reporting he had been shot on the northbound lanes of the freeway near the Firestone Boulevard exit.

Arriving California Highway Patrol officers found the victim’s vehicle riddled with bullets, and he was taken to a hospital for his injuries sustained in the shooting. He was alert and talking with police upon transport. However, officials say he died at the hospital hours later.

SUGGESTED: Aiden Leos freeway shooting: Couple charged with murder of 6-year-old to go to trial

Investigators believe the suspect used a handgun and bullet casings were recovered at the scene. A description of the suspect or suspect's vehicle was not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CHP.

