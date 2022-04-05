Freeway shootings: Three shootings reported within 24 hours on LA county freeways

The California Highway Patrol is investigating three separate shootings that occurred Tuesday on Los Angeles County freeways.

It is unknown if any of the shootings are related.

Paramount

The latest shooting happened just before 5 p.m. on the northbound 710 freeway near the 105 in Paramount.

Two victims were transported to the hospital, their condition is not known.

Traffic is backed up for miles as lanes have been shutdown while officials investigate. Cars are trying to exit off Alondra Blvd.

Carson

The second shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on the eastbound 91 freeway near the Avalon Boulevard off-ramp in Carson. The shooting left one person injured.

A man and woman were in the victim car. The woman was shot and taken to a local hospital. She is in serious, but stable condition. The suspect fled the area.

Man shot and killed on 710 Freeway in South Gate

South Gate

The first shooting happened overnight on the 710 Freeway in South Gate. A man who was wounded later died from his injuries.

Bullets fired from one car to another around 12:30 a.m. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was in the number one lane. The unidentified suspect was in the number three. Suddenly, there was a barrage of bullets coming at the victim. The victim pulled over to the median to call CHP for help, while the suspect fled using the Florence exit.

The victim was taken to the hospital were he later died.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, nor has any suspect description been released.

