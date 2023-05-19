Man charged with murder of Westlake High teen killed in bus stop crash

The man accused of plowing into a group of high school students at a bus stop following an alleged crime spree throughout Venutra County has been charged with more than 20 counts, including the murder of 15-year-old Wesley Welling, who was killed in that crash.

Austin Eis of Camarillo was arraigned Friday on 24 counts, including murder, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and more, for the alleged crime spree he went on back on April 18. Eis pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

It all started at a Simi Valley Walmart, where Eis is accused of walking in, pepper spraying and stabbing one employee, attacking and trying to drag another employee out of the store, and threatening two more employees with a knife. After that, the charges accuse Eis of driving to a home in Camarillo and breaking in. Then, he drove to Thousand Oaks, where court documents said he intentionally targeted the children at the bus stop. Hitting four, killing 15-year-old Welling.

After the crash, it was discovered that Eis was a former student of Westlake High and graduated in 2017. Investigators said they believed he was experiencing homelessness and living out of his car.

Eis' next scheduled court appearance is in July. He's being held without bail.