'Everybody loved him': Teen struck by vehicle near Westlake High was waiting for bus with sister

15-year-old Wesley Welling and his sister were waiting for the bus outside of Westlake High School when suspect, Austin Eis, struck him and several other teens.

Wesley died at the scene, the other three victims – another 15-year-old boy, a 14-year-old girl, and a 16-year-old girl – were taken to the hospital.

Now, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the school with students and community members stopping by to drop flowers, pictures and candles.

"He was an amazing kid, just positive, always joking, always trying to help people, everybody loved him, and I'm finding out how many more people loved him then I ever knew about," his mother Kelly told reporters Wednesday.

His family told FOX 11 that the day of the deadly crash was also the day of his mother's birthday. His mother also lost her sister about a week ago.

Welling family outside of Westlake High School

"We were at the bus stop when it happened, we usually wait for the bus, but I was further away from the bus seating area and I heard the skid and like everything happened so fast," Wesley's sister Hannah said.

Authorities say Eis, 24, "intentionally" ran into the group of kids, however, there is no indication anyone was specifically targeted and the attack seemed to be random, Ventura County Sheriff's deputies said.

Eis was a former student of Westlake High and graduated in 2017. Investigators believe he was experiencing homelessness and living out of his car.

The Conejo Valley Unified School District released a statement saying in part, "As a community, we continue to mourn the loss of a life senselessly taken too soon from this world. We also continue to send our thoughts and well wishes to the students affected and their loved ones.In times of incomprehensible tragedy, such as now, it is important that we continue to support and be there for one another. Our togetherness and unity is our strength."

The crash happened shortly after Eis allegedly stabbed a Walmart employee on West Cochran Street in Simi Valley. Following the stabbing, he went to a family member's house in Camarillo, believed to be his parents, and allegedly threatened them with a knife and firearm.

A GoFundMe account has been created on behalf of Wesley.