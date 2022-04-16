Los Angeles woman killed in crash into Watts house
LOS ANGELES - The coroner has released the name of a woman killed Saturday when the vehicle in which she was a passenger slammed into a house in Watts, severely injuring the driver and narrowly missing the gas meter.
Jaycie Martinez was a 38-year-old resident of Los Angeles.
Paramedics were called at 4:27 a.m. to 9927 S. Wilmington Ave., where Martinez was pronounced dead, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
SUGGESTED:
- Fifteen-year-old shot and killed buying cell phone in Long Beach: Police
- One dead, two teens hospitalized after shooting at Palmdale house party
- Laguna Hills jewelry store loses $20,000 in damages, loss after break-in, burglary
- OC DA warns of 'Extremely Dangerous and Violent Criminal' on the loose
- Homeless man fatally pushed woman into California train, police say
Investigators suspect the man driving the Mercedes-Benz was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, said Sgt. P. Ybarra of the Los Angeles Police Department's South Traffic Division.
The man, whose name was not immediately released, faces charges including vehicular manslaughter, Ybarra said. The relationship between the driver and passenger was not immediately clear.
The house sustained damage he described as "significant," but no one was injured inside and the impact missed the gas meter by about one foot.
Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.
Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.
Advertisement