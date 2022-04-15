OC DA warns of 'Extremely Dangerous and Violent Criminal' on the loose

The Orange County District Attorney's office on Friday warned the public about an "Extremely Dangerous and Violent Criminal" on the loose.

Authorities are working to determine the location of Ike Nicholas Souzer, who is now at large after being released on electronic monitoring to a Santa Ana halfway house from the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange.

According to the DA's office, in addition to other charges, he was convicted in December of attacking three correctional officers and was ordered to wear an electronic monitor for the remainder of his sentence which was set to expire on July 9, 2023.

Authorities said that Souzer should be considered extremely dangerous and violent, and the public was advised not to approach him if you see him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Additional details were not immediately available.

