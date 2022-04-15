Laguna Hills jewelry store loses $20,000 in damages, loss after break-in, burglary

A search is underway for a group of burglars who broke into a Laguna Hills jewelry store.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, the jewelry store in the 24000 block of Avenida de la Carlota lost about $20,000 in damages and loss.

The suspects made off with jewelry and cash, according to deputies.

As of Friday night, no arrests have been announced.

