One dead, two teens hospitalized after shooting at Palmdale house party

A man in his 20s was shot dead and two teenagers were hospitalized from a shooting Saturday at a house party in Palmdale.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Palmdale Station responded at 12:12 a.m. to the 38500 block of Frontier Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Deputy David Yoo.

The man in his 20s was discovered lying in the street suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed an 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy to a hospital, where their conditions were not immediately known.

It was unknown what led to the shooting. No suspect or vehicle description was released.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

