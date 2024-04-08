Los Angeles solar eclipse weather forecast: Will clouds spoil your view?

Happy Eclipse Day!

The rare event of a total solar eclipse will darken skies along a 115-mile-wide path across North America Monday, but the Southland will see only a partial eclipse.

The total eclipse, where the moon fully blocks the light of the sun for several minutes, will make landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast and cross into Texas and 14 other U.S. states, before exiting over Canada. Elsewhere in North America, including Los Angeles, there will be a partial eclipse.

When it comes to weather, Los Angeles can't be beat. There will be plenty of sunshine, thus making for some great viewing weather, according to FOX 11 meteorologist Maria Quiban.

Eclipse watchers can expect very clear skies - which are key to getting the best viewing experience. The more clouds there are - the higher the possibility that the view will be obscured. It's also important to note that even if it's cloudy, you will likely still see at least some of the eclipse.

It's all thanks to winds from the north reinforcing the offshore flow over the next several days. This will also bring warmer weather to the region, especially later in the week, according to the latest forecast. You can expect drier and warmer conditions through Thursday.

Santa Ana winds will return Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, with a cooling trend expected for the weekend as a weak storm system moves into the region.

Elsewhere in the U.S., forecasts for the total solar eclipse still show it'll be a nail-biter for good viewing conditions in parts of the southern and central U.S., while much of the Mississippi Valley, the Ohio Valley the Northeast and New England have more optimistic forecasts for less cloud coverage.

The next solar eclipse won't be until 2044.

City News Service contributed to this report.







