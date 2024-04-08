LIVE: What time is solar eclipse in Los Angeles?

A total solar eclipse crosses North America today, slicing a diagonal line from the southwest to the northeast, briefly plunging communities in Mexico, the U.S. and Canada along the track into darkness.

Outside that narrow path, the eclipse will still be visible in different parts of the U.S., including California, but the moon will only partially obscure the sun. Think of it this way - the further away from the path of totality, the slighter the partial eclipse is expected to be.

According to calculations by NASA, areas to the south and east of Los Angeles will see about 50% obscuration—the moon shrouding half of the sun—while much of the rest of the state will see around 25%.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The best spot to see the most coverage in the Golden State is likely to be near Holtville in Imperial County, where nearly 59% obscuration is predicted, reaching a maximum effect around 11:14 a.m. PST, according to forecasts by meteorological and astronomical data compilers Time and Date.

San Diego will see 53.8% coverage, per NASA calculations , around 11:11 a.m. PST, while Los Angeles is expected to see 48.6% obscuration around 11:12 a.m.

There will be several watch parties around the Los Angeles area to celebrate the rare phenomenon. To learn more, tap or click here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.