Man charged with murder after three found dead in Temple City house fire

A 64-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the deaths of three people whose bodies were found after a fire at a Temple City home was charged with three counts of murder.

Xuanhan Zhang was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday at the downtown Los Angeles courthouse on the murder charges, along with two counts of attempted murder, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The fire was reported around 4:50 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Sultana Avenue, just east of Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The fire was knocked down in half an hour.

The bodies of two men and a woman were found inside the house. Their identities have not been released.

Two other residents were located outside the home with critical burn injuries.

There are four homes on the property, the three others were not affected.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced that the deaths were being investigated as possible homicides.

Sheriff's Lt. Hugo Reynaga told reporters at the scene on Sunday that a roommate of the deceased victims approached deputies at the scene and was then detained as a person of interest. He was later identified as Zhang.

Zhang has remained behind bars since his arrest at 1 a.m. Monday, according to jail records.