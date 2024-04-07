Solar eclipse watch parties in Los Angeles

Monday’s total solar eclipse might become one of the most filmed and photographed events of the year.

As the moon passes in front of the sun, plunging a swath of North America into a few minutes of darkness, throngs will take pictures or videos of the moment. But powerful solar rays and drastic changes in lighting pose unique challenges in catching that perfect image.

The eclipse reaches Mexico’s Pacific coast in the morning, cuts diagonally across the U.S. from Texas to Maine and exits in eastern Canada by late afternoon. Most of the rest of the continent will see a partial eclipse.

RELATED COVERAGE:

With the eclipse falling on a Monday, cities and towns along the path have lined up activities and watch parties to attract visitors. There are a multitude of music festivals and gatherings planned at museums, parks, wineries and other businesses hoping to capitalize on the buzz.

Here are a few watch parties in LA:

California Science Center

Visit the California Science Center on April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon to watch the solar eclipse and participate in hands-on educational activities—all included with FREE general admission!

Solar eclipse glasses will be available on a first come, first served basis. Limit two pairs of glasses per family. To learn more, tap or click here.

Cal State LA

Experience the partial eclipse from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the main walkway between the Biological Sciences Building and the Annenberg Science Complex. Special viewing glasses will be provided.

For more information, contact (323) 343-5969.

Cal State Long Beach

Cal State Long Beach's Department of Physics and Astronomy will have a viewing event starting at 10 a.m. on the campus' upper quad. Eclipse safety glasses and access to solar telescopes will be available, according to the school.

Caltech

Join the viewing party from 10 a.m. to noon at the Cahill Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics and the adjacent space. There will be solar telescopes, free eclipse glasses (as supplies last), and astrophysicists on hand to help everyone get the most out of this rare experience.

Astronomers and volunteers will be present to guide you through the eclipse and answer questions. The event is free and open to all - no reservations required. To learn more, tap or click here.

Griffith Observatory

Griffith Observatory is hosting a live online broadcast of the total solar eclipse from10 a.m.- 1 p.m. Weather permitting, the observatory’s astronomical broadcast team, joining the Griffith Observatory Foundation eclipse trip in Belton, Texas, will provide a live broadcast of the entire total solar eclipse from that location. For more information, tap or click here.

LA County libraries

During Monday's eclipse, several branches will offer viewing events and solar glasses, while supplies last. Participating branches are: East Los Angeles, Stevenson Ranch, El Camino Real, Lloyd Taber-Marina Del Rey, Chet Holifield, Diamond Bar, Acton Agua Dulce, Manhattan Beach, Rowland Heights, Woodcrest and Lake Los Angeles.



Pierce College

Pierce College will host a solar eclipse watch party from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the second-floor balcony of the Center for the Sciences.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.