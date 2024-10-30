Man accused of raping woman he met on dating app in Fontana

article

The Brief Luis David Garcia is accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app. A search warrant was executed on Garcia's Fontana home later the same day. Authorities said there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.



A man who allegedly raped a woman he met on a dating app may have done the same thing to other women and authorities are asking anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, Luis David Garcia, 37, was arrested for the following charges: rape by use of intoxicating substance, rape of an unconscious victim, and sexual penetration with a foreign object.

The alleged rape happened Tuesday around 3 a.m.

An investigation revealed the victim and Garcia met at Garcia's home in Fontana. At some point, the victim became unconscious and woke up to Garcia performing sexual acts on her. She was able to leave the house and call 911, authorities said.

A search warrant was executed on Garcia's home later the same day.

Authorities said there may be additional victims and are encouraging anyone with information to contact Detective D. Pedersen at 909-356-6710 or at dpedersen@sbcsd.org. To remain anonymous, contact We-Tip at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.