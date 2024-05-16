Person shot and killed on Metro bus in Commerce; 4th attack this week

It happened yet again, another deadly attack on a Metro bus in Los Angeles, this is the fourth violent attack just this week.

Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Slauson Avenue, between Eastern and Garfield avenues in Commerce, around 4:50 p.m. regarding a shots fired called, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect approached the victim from behind, pointed a firearm, shooting and killing the victim.

Officials say both the suspect and victim were passengers on the bus. It's believed a confrontation occurred before the deadly shooting.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled on foot but was arrested nearby.

This is the fourth attack on a metro bus and/or train this week.

On Tuesday, someone was robbed and hit in the chest while riding a westbound Metro Line 240 bus in Encino.

On Monday, a teen was stabbed during an attempted robbery on a Metro bus in Glendale.

Also Monday morning, a woman was stabbed in a Los Angeles Metro elevator in South Los Angeles.

The shooting came hours after Los Angeles Mayor and Metro Board of Directors Chair Karen Bass ordered an "immediate surge" in public safety personnel on buses and trains to increase their visibility and deter crime in response to a series of violent crime on Metro buses and trains.