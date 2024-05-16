Violent Rolex robbery caught on video in downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department has released security video of a violent robbery and assault in downtown LA.

Police say on April 28, at 3:46 p.m., the suspect followed the victim into a building on the 800 block of East 1st Street. The suspect reached for the victim's Rolex watch, then brutally assaulted him to the point where the victim lost consciousness.

The suspect removed the victim’s Rolex watch and fled the location, police reported.

The victim was treated for his injuries.

The suspect, identified as Pablo Garcia, 25, was taken into custody on May 14 in Downey.

He was booked for robbery and held on $450,000 bail.

LAPD investigators believe there are additional, unreported victims of Garcia. Police released his photo in hopes additional victims recognize him and come forward.

Investigators are also asking for the public’s help in recovering the victim’s

Rolex watch.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Los Angeles Police Department Central Area Robbery Detective GeraldoArrieta at (213) 996-1868. You can remain anonymous by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.



