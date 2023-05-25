Ticket prices increasing at these LA museums

You'll soon have to pay more to visit some of Los Angeles' most popular museums.

Beginning July 1, ticket prices are increasing 20% at the La Brea Tar Pits, George C. Page Museum, and the Natural History Museum.

Adult general admission tickets will go up $3, costing $18 per person. The reduced rates for seniors, students and children ages 13 to 17, will rise from $12 to $14. Tickets for children 3 to 12 are $7.

The increase comes after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to raise prices to bring in additional revenue to combat the museum administration's deficit.