Ticket prices increasing at these LA museums
LOS ANGELES - You'll soon have to pay more to visit some of Los Angeles' most popular museums.
Beginning July 1, ticket prices are increasing 20% at the La Brea Tar Pits, George C. Page Museum, and the Natural History Museum.
Adult general admission tickets will go up $3, costing $18 per person. The reduced rates for seniors, students and children ages 13 to 17, will rise from $12 to $14. Tickets for children 3 to 12 are $7.
SUGGESTED:
- Memorial Day weekend: Free gas for veterans, active duty military, Honda drivers across SoCal
- AAA explains how to beat Memorial Day weekend travel: 'Be patient'
- How long can food sit out? Your summer picnic guide
The increase comes after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted on Tuesday to raise prices to bring in additional revenue to combat the museum administration's deficit.