Memorial Day weekend: Free gas for veterans, active duty military, Honda drivers across SoCal

How does free gas sound right now?

Thanks to SoCal Honda Dealers, veterans and members of the armed forces are being offered some free gas at gas stations in Glendale, Los Angeles, Santa Ana, and Tustin over Memorial Day weekend.

Vets and active members of the army - no matter what type of car you drive - can get free gas Thursday, Friday, and Monday.

Anyone driving a Honda can also get free gas.

You can follow SoCal Honda on Twitter or Facebook to find out where they'll be offering free gas.