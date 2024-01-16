LA-Vegas bullet train project inches closer to groundbreaking

A high-speed train project that would connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas is one step closer to a groundbreaking.

Brightline West on Tuesday announced it is launching field investigation work in Nevada within the proposed rail corridor within the 15 Freeway right-of-way, advancing the project's final stages.

Some of the work includes geotechnical boring, utility potholing, and land surveying, officials explained in a statement. In some instances, short-term closures of the freeway shoulders will be required, and motorists will be advised.

Upcoming field investigation areas and dates are listed as follows:

I-15 median north of Jean, Nevada (milepost 13-21): Jan. 15 through March 14

I-15 median north of Primm, Nevada (milepost 1-13: Jan. 17 through Feb. 2024

Northbound I-15 from St. Rose to Blue Diamond Rd. (milepost 28-34), Las Vegas: Jan. 22 through Feb. 23

Additionally, utility potholing along shoulders and ramps is happening from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2. Dates are subject to change, officials said.

Reports indicate Brightline West is looking to hire 11,000 workers for the major construction project. FOX 11 reached out to Brightline West for comment and did not hear back at the time of this writing.

Last month, the project won a massive $3 billion grant from the Biden Administration.

"Connecting Las Vegas and Southern California by high-speed rail will create tens of thousands of good-paying union jobs, boost our Southern Nevada tourism economy, and finally help us cut down on I-15 traffic," Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto said when the federal funding was announced.

Brightline West aims to start construction this year with the goal of having trains between Las Vegas and Rancho Cucamonga running by summer 2028, just in time for the Olympics.

According to Brightline, the expected travel time between Las Vegas and Los Angeles is approximately 2.5 hours. The zero-emission electric trains could carry 500 passengers at speeds of nearly 200 mph.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Approximately 50 million one-way trips are made annually between these two destinations with 85% of them by car or bus, the company said. At full operations, Brightline expects to attract approximately 12 million one-way trips each year.

Amenities for travelers include free onboard WiFi, ADA accessibility from station to train, a wide selection of food and drinks, checked luggage, and hotel check-in services.

Construction was originally set to begin in 2020, but was halted when the company postponed a planned $2.4 billion bond sale to finance initial tracks and stations for the $8 billion project. The company blamed the delay on market instability because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rancho Cucamonga station will connect to Metrolink’s regional rail network, which includes stations in Los Angeles, Riverside, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura counties.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.