LA County leads nation in population loss as California growth continues to stall

Los Angeles County led the nation in numeric population loss last year, serving as the epicenter for a statewide decline as California’s growth continues to stall.

According to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data, the county’s drop to 9.69 million residents mirrors a broader state and national trend where a cooling of international migration and high housing costs are driving residents out of major urban hubs and toward more affordable "outer edge" metro areas.

What we know:

The report, "Slow Growth Impacts Nation's Largest Counties Hardest," provided a stark look at the issues facing Los Angeles.

According to census data, LA County saw its population drop by approximately 60,000 to 70,000 residents between 2024 and 2025, the highest numeric loss of any county in the country.

As far as total population goes, the county’s population dipped to approximately 9.69 million, continuing a downward trend from its 10-million-resident peak recorded in the 2020 Census.

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Compared to the national figures, LA County holds the #1 spot for numeric decline, followed by other major hubs such as Cook County, Illinois (Chicago) and Kings County, New York (Brooklyn).

Local perspective:

In contrast to the coastal drain, Riverside County remains a growth leader in California, ranking among the top in the state for numeric increases as residents seek more affordable housing inland.

While Los Angeles saw the largest numeric loss, it wasn't the only California county on the list.

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Orange County and San Diego County also mirrored the trend of "slow growth" and numeric decline, joined by Imperial County, which saw one of the sharpest growth-to-shrinkage pivots in the nation.

Dig deeper:

While LA County has seen a significant slide from its peak of 10 million residents, the broader census data indicates that California's population as a whole keeps declining.

Other major counties in the state, particularly those in the dense coastal hubs, have mirrored this trend as residents move toward "outer edge" metro areas like the Inland Empire or leave the state entirely due to the high cost of living.

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Big picture view:

The Census Bureau reports that America's largest urban centers are facing a "perfect storm" of demographic stagnation. For decades, these major hubs relied on a steady influx of international residents to balance out the number of people moving away to other states.

However, the 2026 data shows that this international safety net has weakened nationwide.

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With fewer new arrivals from abroad, the underlying trend of residents leaving for more affordable regions has become the dominant factor.

This shift, combined with high housing costs and the flexibility of remote work, has transformed many historically growing cities into areas of population decline.