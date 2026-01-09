California exodus: People relocated to these states the most in 2025

The Brief California ranked last on the U-Haul Growth Index for the sixth consecutive year, seeing a larger net loss of one-way moving customers than any other state in 2025. Texas reclaimed the top spot as the primary destination for movers, followed by Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee as Southern states continue to dominate in-migration. While affordability and weather are cited as primary drivers for the shift, data shows a discernable trend of residents moving from Northern "blue" states to Southern "red" states.



California continues to lead the nation in population net-loss, according to the latest 2025 U-Haul Growth Index, which tracks more than 2.5 million annual one-way moving transactions.

Current rankings

What we know:

The U-Haul Growth Index, a key gauge of resident movement, shows that Texas has reclaimed its title as the number one growth state in the country.

Arrivals in Texas accounted for 50.7% of all one-way traffic in the state, according to the latest data.

Following Texas in the top five are Florida, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina.

In contrast, California saw more people leaving via one-way trucks, trailers, and boxes than any other state. While the Golden State saw a slightly smaller net loss compared to 2024, it remains at the bottom of the rankings for the sixth year in a row as residents look for more affordable regions.

SUGGESTED: Home prices are falling fastest in these California metros

Joining California in the bottom five are Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Illinois. The data indicates that Southern states are successfully attracting residents, with eight of the top 10 growth states located in the South.

Where people are moving

Big picture view:

The movement of residents appears to follow distinct geographic and political patterns, according to the growth index.

Northern states, particularly in the Northeast and Middwest, make up eight of the bottom 10 markets for migration.

On the other hand, sunshine and warmer weather continue to be a draw, with the Southeast claiming four of the top five growth spots.

The report also highlights a political trend in migration.

SUGGESTED: These are the best cities for first-time homebuyers in 2026

Nine of the top 10 growth states voted Republican in the last presidential election and seven currently feature Republican governors, according to the latest data.

In the bottom 10, nine states have Democratic governors and seven voted for the Democratic candidate in the most recent presidential cycle.

The six-year streak

The backstory:

The U-Haul Growth Index is compiled from one-way transactions across the U.S. and Canada. While these rankings do not correlate directly to total population or economic growth, they serve as a widely used indicator of how well states and cities are maintaining their resident base.

For California, the trend of high out-migration is not new, as affordability concerns have driven a multi-year exodus of do-it-yourself movers.

SUGGESTED: Saving for a down payment still a barrier for people looking to buy a home, Realtor.com says

The "California Exodus" is often driven by a search for lower costs, but movers should be aware that "no-income-tax" states like Texas or Florida often make up that revenue through higher property or sales taxes. Before finalizing your move, calculate the "all-in" cost of living to ensure your relocation achieves the financial relief you're looking for.