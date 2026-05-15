LA unveils interactive 'Top 100 Problem Rental Properties' tracker for housing violations

The Brief Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia has launched the "Top 100 Problem Rental Properties" data dashboard to track city housing violations. The interactive, searchable public tool compiles data spanning December 2013 through November 2025, revealing illegal evictions as the most cited violation. The tool identifies the city's top three worst addresses, led by a Chinatown property with 192 reported housing violation cases.



A new public data dashboard targeting Los Angeles' most notorious residential rentals was unveiled by LA City Controller Kenneth Mejia on Thursday.

The interactive tool centralizes over a decade of housing violation data to help tenants identify patterns of harm and avoid problematic properties.

What we know:

The "Top 100 Problem Rental Properties" dashboard features a search tool for all LA residential addresses with reported housing violation cases, an interactive map, and a ranked list of the worst 100 offenders.

The data covers a 12-year period from December 2013 through November 2025.

The tool tracks specific metrics including the number and types of Rent Stabilization Ordinance (RSO) and Just Cause for Eviction Ordinance (JCO) violation cases, the number of code violations cited and cleared, and property ownership.

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To ensure transparency, the Controller’s Office reviewed public records to trace LLCs and business names back to individual owners whenever possible.

Local perspective:

According to the data, the top three worst addresses are:

636 1/2 N HILL PL – 192 housing violation cases (Owned by Thomas Botz, 2000-current)

11700 W WILSHIRE BLVD – 166 housing violation cases (Owned by Jordan L. Kaplan, 2001-current)

6650 W FOREST LAWN DR – 113 housing violation cases (Owned by multiple entities from 2007-2013; Benjamin W. Shall, 2013-current)

The most frequent types of housing violation cases cited in the data include:

Illegal Eviction: 55,018 cases

Illegal Rent Increase: 37,876 cases

Reduction of Services: 32,015 cases

Harassment: 24,179 cases

What we don't know:

While the dashboard exposes historical violation data, it's unknown how quickly the database will update with newly filed complaints.

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It's also unclear what specific enforcement penalties or legal actions the city will take against the landlords featured on the top 100 list.

What they're saying:

Mejia emphasized the need for transparency.

"This project comes at a time when tenants are reporting harassment and illegal evictions violating the City’s Rent Stabilization Ordinance, Just Cause for Eviction Ordinance and Tenant Anti‑Harassment Ordinance, but very few of the complaints end up leading to strong enforcement or real accountability," he stated in a news release.

"There has never before been an uncomplicated way for anyone to look up years’ worth of violations by address. Our new dashboard is an easy‑to‑understand public tool that we hope will help renters and organizers document patterns of harm, as well as put pressure on both landlords and the City to act. Everyone deserves safe, stable, and dignified housing."

What's next:

The Controller's Office hopes the launch of this tool will empower local renters and housing organizers to document systemic landlord issues.

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The public availability of this data is expected to increase pressure on both property owners to fix outstanding violations and city departments to step up accountability efforts.

What you can do:

Angelenos who are looking for a new place to live or want to check their current building's history can search for any residential address in the city by visiting the live dashboard at prp.lacontroller.app.

Do you live in one of the properties on the list and want to share your experience? If so, please e-mail us.