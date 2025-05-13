These Southern California cities require six-figure incomes to afford rent
LOS ANGELES - Everyone knows it costs a lot to live in Southern California, and when it comes to home or rental prices, things are only getting more expensive.
A recent report by real-estate marketplace company Zillow found renters need to make more than $80,000 to comfortably rent homes - that's up from $60,000 five years ago.
But in a few Southern California cities, that figure jumps to $100,000.
By the numbers:
Since April 2020, rent for a typical U.S. apartment has increased by 28.7%, to $1,858, while rent for a single-family home increased by 42.9%, to $2,256.
Over that time, the median household income has only risen by 22.5% to about $82,000 — showing that wages have not kept up with rents.
Expensive Cities For Renters:
According to the study, renters in five California cities need to earn at least six figures to afford rent.
Three are in Southern California:
- Los Angeles: $118,958
- Riverside: $102,722
- San Diego: $122,810
The two others are both in the Bay Area. Renters need to earn $124,267 in San Francisco, and $136,532 in San Jose.
In comparison, the nationwide average is $80,000 - up from $60,000 just five years ago.
New York City ranked the most expensive rental market in America. There, people need to earn at least $144,960 to afford rent.
Rents in the most expensive areas are typically several hundred dollars higher than the national average of $2,024, according to the data.
The number of markets where renters need to earn $100K to afford rent has doubled since 2020. (Credit: Zillow)
Affordable Cities:
Even though rents have increased a lot in the past five years, many places are still affordable for average earners.
The most affordable cities are Buffalo (where you need $55K income), Oklahoma City ($56K), and Louisville ($57K).
In these cities, renters spend 23% or less of their income on rent, giving them more room to save and build financial stability.
What they're saying:
"Housing costs have surged since pre-pandemic, with rents growing quite a bit faster than wages," said Orphe Divounguy, senior economist at Zillow, said in a press release. "This often leaves little room for other expenses, making it particularly difficult for those hoping to save for a down payment on a future home. High upfront costs are often overlooked, which can keep renters in their current homes."
The Source: Information in this story comes from a recent report by Zillow, a real-estate marketplace company. FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.