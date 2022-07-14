LA County nears indoor mask mandate as it enters 'high' COVID category

Los Angeles County has officially landed back into the "high" COVID-19 transmission category, which would prompt the return of a universal indoor mask mandate as early as July 29 if the county remains in this category for two straight weeks, the county's Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

During a press conference, LA County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer noted that the daily death figure has begun rising, hitting double-digits for all but one day in the past week, along with more than 6,500 new infections.

The "high" category is reached when the seven-day average of new COVID-related hospital admissions hit 10 per 100,000 residents. On Tuesday that rate was at 8.8 per 100,000 residents and by Thursday it reached 10.5 per 100,000 residents.

Los Angeles County's virus-related death toll has risen to 32,478, with health officials noting the majority of deaths have occurred in people with at least one underlying health condition.

Infection numbers have also been on the rise, thanks to the growing prevalence of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, which health officials say are dramatically more infectious than previous strains and can sicken even people who were previously infected with other variants. Dr. Ferrer says BA.5 is currently the dominant variant.

Dr. Ferrer noted the daily infection number released by the county is still an undercount of actual case numbers since many people now use at-home testing kits that are not reported to the health department.

Public health officials have continued to stress the reduction in infection risk for people who were face masks, particular for those who wear higher-grade masks such as N95 or KN95 masks.

In Los Angeles County, masks are already required in some indoor spaces - healthcare facilities, transit hubs, on transit vehicles, airports, correctional facilities and shelters.

The return of a universal mask mandate would extend the requirement to all indoor public spaces, including shared office spaces, manufacturing facilities, retail stores, indoor events, indoor restaurants and bars and schools, and child care. Masks are not required in outdoor settings.

City News Service contributed to this report.