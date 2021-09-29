Los Angeles County gas price reaches 2021 high

article

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged Wednesday, two days after reaching its high for 2021.

The average price of $4.409 is 1.2 cents more than one week ago, six-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.209 greater than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has risen $1.177 since the start of the year.

The Orange County average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $4.365, six-tenths of a cent less than the 2021 high of $4.371 set Aug. 27. It is four-tenths of a cent less than one month ago but eight-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and $1.197 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price has risen $1.13 since the start of the year.

California travelers stopping by one of America's most expensive gas stations reacted to the soaring prices and more general inflation gripping U.S. consumers.

Nationally, prices have climbed 5.3% over the past year and 0.3% in August, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index Summary. Gas prices rose 2.8% and food prices rose 0.4%.

