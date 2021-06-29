Average Los Angeles-area gas price rises to highest amount since May 2014

article

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose to its highest amount since May 3, 2014, on Tuesday, increasing two-tenths of a cent to $4.304.

The average price has increased 14 of the past 15 days, rising 5.8 cents, including one-tenth of a cent on Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Monday's average price of $4.302 was the highest since July 16, 2015.

The average price is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 8.5 cents higher than one month ago and $1.231 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.072 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price, and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The Orange County average price rose for the ninth time in 10 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.265, its highest amount since July 17, 2015. It has increased 6.2 cents over the past 10 days, including three-tenths of a cent Monday.

The Orange County average price is 4.5 cents more than one week ago, 9.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.206 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.057 since the start of the year, including 68.1 cents during a run of 72 increases in 73 days that ended March 20.

The large price increases from one year ago are partially the result of significant decreases during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.