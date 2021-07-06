SoCal gas prices hit highest amount in nearly a decade

Gas prices in the U.S. have climbed to a seven-year high during this Fourth of July holiday and the same goes for us here in Southern California.

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $4.33, its highest amount since Oct. 25, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 8.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.236 greater than one year ago.

The average price has increased $1.098 since the start of the year because of a sharp increase in the oil price and increased demand due to more people driving to work, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The Orange County average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $4.288, one day after a run of 13 increases in 15 days totaling 8.3 cents ended when it dropped two-tenths of a cent.

The Orange County average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago, 9.3 cents higher than one month ago and $1.209 greater than one year ago. It has risen $1.08 since the start of the year to its highest amount since May 6, 2014.

Just last week, California increased its gas tax by six-tenths of a cent - but the increase brings the already highest-in-the-nation gas tax to 51.1 cents.

The hike is part of a road repair bill the California legislature passed in 2017 that increases gas taxes and vehicle registration fees to pay for bridge and road repairs. The tax is increased based on the California Consumer Price Index.

When the bill took effect in November 2017, it raised the state’s gas tax by 12 cents. Prices went up another 5.6 cents in 2019 and 3.2 cents in 2020.

CNS, FOX News contributed to this report.