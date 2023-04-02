Longtime Downtown Disney restaurant closing after 22 years

article

One of the original restaurants beyond the gates of Disneyland when Downtown Disney first opened in 2001 is shutting its doors.

Longtime favorite Catal Restaurant located in the middle of Downtown Disney is permanently closing after 22 years in business, it announced on Instagram. The restaurant as well as its outdoor Uva Bar will shut down April 14.

"We're celebrating an incredible, delightful, delicious 22 years — from now until our last day of service," the restaurant shared on social media. "Sip favorite cocktails from the last two decades as we toast to the laughs, the memories, and the meals.⁣ Come cheers with us one more time."

The closure comes amid a major redevelopment of the Downtown Disney district. Last year, it was announced renowned Chigago chef Carlos Gaytán would open a Mexican restaurant called Paseo and Centrico in Catal's place.

Some of the other new additions to Downtown Disney include Din Tai Fung and Porto's Bakery and Cafe.