Din Tai Fung, other new surprises in store for Downtown Disney

Dim sum lovers, rejoice!

You'll soon be able to get Din Tai Fung's world-renowned soup dumplings as they open their newest location in Downtown Disney. Dishes will be served family-style "in a creative space near our new lawn pavilion," Disney confirmed in its official blog.

The addition of Din Tai Fung is just part of a slew of upgrades slated for Downtown Disney in the coming months.

According to Disney's blog, New Orleans-style restaurant Jazz Kitchen will undergo a "rebrand and refresh," and some new restaurants are in the works too. One of them will be from renowned Chigago chef Carlos Gaytán (Tzuco, Mexique) who will open a Mexican restaurant called Paseo and Centrico, taking over for Patina Group’s Catal & Uva Bar.

Also, fan-favorite Earl of Sandwich will also pop into the district in a special sandwich walk-up location, offering guests the classics they know and love for a limited time beginning later this year.