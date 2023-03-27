Disney reveals new details on Cotino, its first-ever planned community in California

New details have just been released on Disney's first-ever master-planned community being built in Riverside County.

Cotino, located in Rancho Mirage - an area where Walt Disney once owned a home and would spend leisure time with his family - will be home to nearly 2,000 housing units clustered around a 24-acre grand oasis that will include a mixed-use district, with shopping, dining, entertainment, a beachfront hotel and a "professionally managed" beach water park.

A membership to the "Artisan Club" will grant individuals special access to "curated experiences," such as wellness programming, entertainment ranging from live performances to cooking classes and seminars.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Inspired by the midcentury home of the famous family of superheroes from Disney and Pixar’s "Incredibles 2," Parr House is being brought to life by Disney Imagineers as a place for events, celebrations and limited overnight accommodations for Artisan Club members, all subject to availability.

Through this membership, individuals will get access to Parr House, a "one-of-a-kind gathering space" inspired by the home of the Parr family - the secret identities of the titular family from the "Incredibles" franchise.

The Parr House will be available as a place for events, celebrations, and there'll even be limited overnight accommodations for club members. The clubhouse complex will feature special amenities including spaces for dining, art, recreation, entertainment and wellness, and will be managed by Disney cast members.

"As the Cotino community continues to come to life, we are excited to share more information about the many opportunities Artisan Club members will have to experience Disney magic right outside their front door and down the block," said Bilby. "From Disney entertainment and events to spaces inspired by Disney stories, club members will truly experience Disney story living."

The main entertaining room will take inspiration from the movie and will feature a towering indoor/outdoor rockwork fireplace. Additional spaces will include five bedrooms, a kitchen, dining room, boardroom and an art studio. Outside, there will be an elevated patio with views of the grand oasis and the surrounding mountains.

Voluntary club membership will offer access to the waterfront clubhouse, club-only beach area and recreational water activities, as well as Disney entertainment, events and special excursions at an additional fee. A professionally managed public beach park will be accessible to local area residents and visitors to the Greater Palm Springs area with the purchase of a day pass. When it launches, Artisan Club membership will be open to Cotino residents and nonresidents.

"Storyliving by Disney" will operate as part of the company’s theme parks division, developing a series of master-planned communities for residential living, designed by Disney’s creative staff and offering the same pampered tranquility found in its resorts.

"Picture an energetic community with the warmth and charm of a small town and the beauty of a resort," said Disney Parks, Experiences and Products exec Helen Pak in a promotional video.

Members of the public will be able to visit Cotino by purchasing day passes, while a section of the development will be set aside for residents aged 55 and up. Prices for accommodation and financing options have not been announced, but according to the website, sales for Cotino begin sometime this year.

The residential areas within the Cotino community will welcome homeowners of all ages and will include at least one section expressly for 55+ residents. There will be a range of home types including condos and single-family homes.

Plans to develop Cotino and other residential communities across the U.S. were announced by the Walt Disney Company last year.

FOX Television Stations contributed to this report.