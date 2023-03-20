Hyperspace Mountain returns to Disneyland for Star Wars Month

article

Get ready, Star Wars fans!

Hyperspace Mountain returns to Disneyland on May 1.

The popular Star Wars-themed overlay for Space Mountain will be there through June 5, according to Disneyland's website.

It's all to celebrate Star Wars Month, which runs from May 1 to June 4 this year. The months-long celebration will feature special events and offerings on all things Star Wars, including exclusive character meet and greets plus themed food, drinks, and more.

"When Star Wars Month returns, guests will be able to touch down in a faraway galaxy filled with epic encounters, exciting flavors, and more," Disneyland officials said in a statement.

Inside Hyperspace Mountain (Matt Stroshane/Disneyland Resort)

Disneyland said more details will be released closer to the opening date.

Stars Wars Month coincides with Star Wars Nite, a sold-out event that includes a Star Wars-inspired fireworks show, lightsaber instructional demonstrations, themed snacks like galactic churrs, and you'll even get the chance to fly the Millennium Falcon.

The news comes a day after Disneyland reopened its reimagined Mickey's Toontown.