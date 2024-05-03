Expand / Collapse search

LAPD pursuit ends in violent multi-vehicle crash in Westlake

By
Published  May 3, 2024 1:16pm PDT
Westlake
FOX 11
article

LOS ANGELES - The pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood Friday afternoon. 

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they were in pursuit of a silver Toyota Prius when the suspect crashed at the intersection of 6th and Coronado streets just before 12:40 p.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed aerial images of at least three vehicles involved in the collision. 

Three people were transported to an area hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.

Featured

Police pursuit in South LA ends in fatal crash
article

Police pursuit in South LA ends in fatal crash

Jose Monsalve Rojas, 46, died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle during a high-speed police pursuit in South Los Angeles.

No further information was immediately available. 

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available. 