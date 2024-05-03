LAPD pursuit ends in violent multi-vehicle crash in Westlake

article

The pursuit of an alleged stolen vehicle ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Los Angeles’ Westlake neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they were in pursuit of a silver Toyota Prius when the suspect crashed at the intersection of 6th and Coronado streets just before 12:40 p.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed aerial images of at least three vehicles involved in the collision.

Three people were transported to an area hospital and their conditions are currently unknown.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more details become available.