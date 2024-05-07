17-year-old identified as suspect in fatal Long Beach home invasion

A 17-year-old home-invasion suspect who was fatally shot by Long Beach police last month was identified Tuesday.

Brandon Ramon Salgado of San Bernardino died in the shooting that occurred around 8:35 p.m. April 26, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.

Long Beach police responded that night to a home on the 6800 block of Cerritos Avenue on a report of a person with a gun. Upon arrival, they learned a home invasion robbery was in progress and the suspect was still in the yard of the house, police said.

Officers surrounded the home and made contact with the teen and saw he was armed with what appeared to be a firearm. Officers spoke to the suspect for over an hour in hopes of de-escalating the situation, police said. A SWAT team was called and was preparing to deploy when the suspect was shot by police. It was unclear exactly what prompted the shooting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Long Beach police fatally shoot man armed with replica gun during home invasion

The suspect was struck once in the upper body. Long Beach Fire Department paramedics treated the suspect at the scene and subsequently took him to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

A replica gun was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Upon further investigation, detectives discovered that the suspect had an accomplice who fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

Iskay Mota, 18, of Modesto, was arrested last week and booked at the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of robbery, with bail set at $100,000. He was released on bond on Friday, according to jail records.

Anyone with information regarding the home invasion and shooting was urged to contact LBPD Homicide detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers at 562-570- 7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800- 222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.