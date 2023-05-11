Lily Collins' wedding rings stolen from spa at West Hollywood hotel: report

"Emily in Paris" star Lily Collins was reportedly robbed of her jewelry during a visit to a luxury spa at a West Hollywood hotel over the weekend.

TMZ reports the actress had locked up her engagement and wedding rings at the Edition Hotel on Sunset Boulevard prior to her spa session. But when she returned, she found her jewelry as well as some electronics missing.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is investigating and looking over the hotel's security video, acording to TMZ. No arrests have been made at this time.

Collins announced her engagement to film director and writer Charlie McDowell in 2020. The couple married in September 2021 in Dutton Hot Springs, Colorado.

Earlier this month, "Happy Days" star and longtime Los Angeles resident Scott Baio announced his decision to move out of California due to "homelessness" and "no consequences for crime that is rampant," adding that "it’s just not a safe place anymore."

He isn't the only one to make such remarks.

Other celebrities including Mark Wahlberg, Katherine Heigl, and Brad Pitt have also relocated from California elsewhere citing similar concerns involving safety and quality of life.