Lentrail Hicks: LASD offering $20,000 for info on 2020 murder

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is offering a $20,000 reward to help find suspects they say are responsible for the 2020 stabbing death of Lentrail Hicks.

According to the department, Hicks, 31, was walking home on Nov. 7, 2020, when was assaulted by two people near the intersection of 66th Street and Compton Avenue in the Florence-Firestone area of Los Angeles. Two days later, Hicks died in the hospital from his injuries.

Sheriff's homicide detectives said they believe a dispute between the three men ended in the stabbing of Hicks.

Deputies believe they're looking for two men between 18 and 22 years old. They left the scene in a 2005-2009 dark gray Toyota Prius, and were last seen heading west on 68th Street from Compton Avenue.

Detectives believe witnesses may have seen what happened. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Information Bureau at (213) 229-1850.

City News Service contributed to this report.

