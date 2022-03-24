2 hospitalized in morning shooting in downtown LA

Police were investigating after gunshots rang out in downtown Los Angeles in broad daylight Thursday.

First responders received reports of a shooting that occurred on 28th and Main streets just before 8:45 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting may be related to a traffic accident that occurred in a different location.

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and a possible suspect was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

