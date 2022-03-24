Expand / Collapse search

2 hospitalized in morning shooting in downtown LA

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Downtown LA
Shooting investigation underway in DTLA

Police were investigating after gunshots rang out in downtown Los Angeles in broad daylight.

LOS ANGELES - Police were investigating after gunshots rang out in downtown Los Angeles in broad daylight Thursday.

First responders received reports of a shooting that occurred on 28th and Main streets just before 8:45 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting may be related to a traffic accident that occurred in a different location. 

Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds and a possible suspect was taken into custody.

No further information was immediately released by authorities.

