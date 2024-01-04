Legoland California offers special kids ticket deal to celebrate 25th birthday

Happy 25th birthday, Legoland!

The Carlsbad theme park revealed it's celebrating the big milestone this year by offering a limited-time ticket deal for kiddos.

Parents can get up to four kids' tickets at $25 each with the purchase of a single adult ticket between Jan. 8 and March 10. A one-day ticket purchased online averages around $104.

The offer is valid for kiddos ages 2-12. It's also offered with the 25th Birthday Hotel package, Sea Life Hopper ticket, and the one-day Legoland ticket.

New this spring, Legoland will introduce the new "Dino Valley" land, featuring a dinosaur-themed safari ride, river expedition, and interactive dig site where guests can try their hand at locating dinosaur fossils.

Fast-forward to the summer and visitors will get to see the theme park's new "World Parade," which will feature special floats and more from Lego's beloved franchises like Lego Ninjago.

To learn more about the ticket deal, tap or click here.